Today A “Test Day” For Firefighters At Pole Creek Fire, Weather Creates Favorable Burning Conditions

The Pole Creek Fire near Kemmerer has grown to 3036 acres with 55% containment.

There are 181 personnel working this incident including four crews, five helicopters, and six engines.

Fire officials say today will have the most favorable atmospheric burning conditions since August 23rd. Warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds, and a very unstable atmosphere will combine to test the hard work that firefighters put in to contain the fire.

“Today is test day,” was the message from Operations Chief Willy Watsabaugh as he briefed crews this morning.

Infrared images show that hard work on the south side of the fire is paying off with less heat showing each day. Intense heat does still show in pockets of heavy fuel on the north and northeast sides of the fire. While firefighters have worked hard on these areas, the current perimeter will be tested by today’s elevated burning conditions. Top priority will be given to personnel safety while minimizing impacts to high values such as private property, grazing, timber and important habitat areas.

The Type 3 Incident Management Team, Ron Steffens Incident Commander, is also prepared to respond to any new fires in the area. See TetonFires.com for recommendations about burning.

The fire was originally discovered on August 4, 2017 about 25 miles northwest of Kemmerer and 28 miles southeast of Afton.

All wood from the default timber sale has been removed. Sixty cords were moved from a log deck and shared with the community. There is no more wood available.

As a Reminder:

There is a Forest Area, Road and Trail Closure in place for the Pole Creek Fire. Those spending time near the fire area are advised to stay aware of changing conditions. To see the current Closure Area and Map go to the Bridger-Teton National Forest Website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/btnf or www.inciweb.gov

Local hunters are advised that archery bear and antelope hunt areas in the southeast Kemmerer Ranger District are effected by the Bridger-Teton National Forest area closure. For more information please visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov or call (307) 875-3223.