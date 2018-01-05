Today in Wyoming’s History: Nellie Tayloe Ross Becomes First Female Governor (1925)

On this day in 1925, the nation’s first woman governor took office in Wyoming.

Nellie Tayloe Ross was sworn into office as Wyoming’s 14th Governor on January 5, 1925. Ross was elected to complete the term of the previous governor, her husband, William Bradford Ross.

William Ross died in office in October of 1924 following complications from an appendectomy. Because his death was shortly before the November election, state law required that his predecessor be elected at that time.

The Republican Party nominated Eugene Sullivan as their candidate, and the Democratic Party selected Nellie.

She won the election by 8,000 of the 79,000 votes cast and took office in January.

For the 1926 election, Nellie Ross was again the Democratic candidate. However, she lost by only 1,365 votes to Republican candidate Frank Emerson.

Her political career didn’t end after her defeat in the 1926 election. Nellie Tayloe Ross went on the serve as the Wyoming committeewoman to the National Democratic Committee and served as the director of the Women’s Division there. In 1933, Ross was appointed by President Roosevelt as the director of the U.S. Mint

Ross died in 1977 at 101 years old.

Sources: wyohistory.org and The University of Wyoming Law Library