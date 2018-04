Due to the anticipation of wet, inclement weather, today’s Green River Invitational Track has been canceled.

Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston. Lander, Pinedale, Lyman, Mountain View, Big Piney, Kemmerer, St. Stephens, Farson-Eden and Encampment were all scheduled to compete in the one day meet.

Advertisement

Green River and Rock Springs track teams are still scheduled to compete Saturday at the Morgan, Utah Invitational.