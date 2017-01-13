Here Is Today’s High School Sports Schedule

After all of last week’s high school sports cancelations, hopefully Mother Nature and the roads will cooperate and area teams will be able to compete today and Saturday.

Basketball – Both the Rock Springs teams will travel to Laramie today. The undefeated Lady Tigers will take on Laramie at 6:00 pm. This will be a matchup of rated teams as the undefeated Lady Tigers are rated third in the state while Laramie is rated number four. The boys game will follow around 8:00. Both games will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK or streamed on line at 1360KRKK.com.

Green River boys and girls will travel to Cheyenne South today. Farson-Eden boys and girls will host Saratoga.

Wrestling – The Green River Wolves will play host to the two day Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament today and Saturday. A total of 14 teams will compete including Green River and Rock Springs. Pool play dual matches will begin today at 11:00 am at both GRHS and the Green River Rec Center. Championship matches will take place tomorrow.

Swimming – Both Rock Springs and Green River boys swim teams are in Cheyenne today with the Tigers going up against South and the Wolves battling Central. The two team will also compete in the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday at Central.