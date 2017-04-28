Today’s Tigers Soccer Time Changed, Wolves Travel to Evanston, Friday Track Reschuled

(Rock Springs, WY.) – The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tiger Soccer teams will play host to Jackson today in conference matches. Due to the concerns about weather conditions, both the boy’s and girl’s matches will be played at 1:00 pm. The Lady Tiger/Jackson match being played at the Rock Springs High School field and the Tigers/Jackson boy’s match at the Rock Springs Junior High field.

The Green River Wolves soccer teams are schedule to travel to Evanston today with the girl’s scheduled to play at 3:00 pm and the boy’s match to follow around 5:00 pm.

The Mountain Man Invitational track meet in Pinedale was supposed to take place today in Pinedale. That meet has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3rd. Both Rock Springs and Farson-Eden were scheduled to compete along with Pinedale, Star Valley, Jackson, Big Piney, H.E.M. and Dubois.

As far as we know the Wyoming Invitation Track Meet at Casper Kelly Walsh High School is still going to take place tomorrow. Green River is one of the teams scheduled to compete. Some members of the Wolves track team will be at a meet in Orem, Utah and Kemmerer. The Rock Springs track team is scheduled to compete in Kaysville, Utah tomorrow.