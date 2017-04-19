Todd Gardner Newcomb (August 15th, 1972 – April 17th, 2017)

Todd Gardner Newcomb, 44 passed away April 17th, 2017 in Hoboken, Georgia.

Todd was born August 15th, 1972 in New Rochelle, New York, to the late George Lee Newcomb II and Candace Cease Newcomb.

While in New York, he attended Rye High and later graduated from the Forman School. After a short semester in college, Todd wanted to travel around the country and follow the music band, The Grateful Dead. He did this off and on for a year or two and then settled into Salt Lake City, Utah for several years working as a veterinary technician, since he had a deep love for animals, especially dogs. While in Salt Lake City a daughter (Taylor) was born to him. His life took him to Jackson, Wyoming so he could be closer to his brother George, and eventually his parents once they moved west from NY. He spent some time in Jackson but his journey led him to Rock Springs, Wyoming where he met his (now ex) wife Dana, and together in Green River, Wyoming, Todd raised Dana’s daughter Cassandra as his own and then they had a son together, Shaun.

Todd’s interests included spending time with his three beautiful children, family, and friends. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sailing, boating, swimming, 4-wheeling, and listening to music. His favorite band was The Grateful Dead and he especially loved traveling all around the country to see their live concerts.

Todd is survived by daughter Taylor Sierra Cook (John Cook), and Lillie Cook (granddaughter) of Salt Lake City, Utah. Daughter Cassandra Lee Newcomb, son Shaun Lee Newcomb, and (Ex) wife Dana Newcomb all of Green River, Wyoming. Brother George Lee Newcomb III (Mary Newcomb & children) of Vermont, Aunt Dianne Madden Harrington of South Carolina, and Cousins, Nick and Alex Lux of Montana; close family friend Sara Carroll of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents George Lee Newcomb II, Candace Cease Newcomb Miles, Grandparents Robert and Gloria Cease, and George Lee Newcomb I and Margaret Newcomb.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

