Toddler Death Under Investigation By RSPD

The Rock Springs Police Department is currently investigating the death of a three-year-old on Monday.

According to Rock Springs Police Public Information Officer Alison Deters, it is normal for the department to investigate any death for which the department is called. Deters was unable to release further information on the circumstances surrounding the death and said the RSPD hopes to be able to release more information on the investigation today or tomorrow.

According to information from RSPD, officers were dispatched to an address on Jefferson Avenue at about 1 p.m. Monday for the call of a three-year-old who was not breathing. The toddler was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A memorial for the child has been set up on a fence on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Rock Springs.