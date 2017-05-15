Tom Forslund Named Director of Department of Family Services

Governor Matt Mead has named Tom Forslund as the Director of the Department of Family Services (DFS). Forslund is currently the Director of the Department of Health and will continue to lead that agency as well. He replaces Steve Corsi who recently announced his resignation to accept a position out of state.

“I wanted to provide the Department of Family Services immediate leadership while assessing the best long-term approach for the agency,” said Governor Mead. “Tom Forslund is an extraordinary administrator. He has proven his capability at the Department of Health and is well able to manage both agencies.”

The Governor thanked Corsi for his years of service as head of DFS. Corsi began serving in that capacity early in Governor Mead’s first term.

“Director Corsi has been an integral member of my cabinet for more than six years – the longest tenure of a Wyoming DFS director,” Governor Mead said. “He has brought good insight and perspective to the agency. I appreciate his service and wish him success in his new endeavors.”