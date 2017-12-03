Latest

It Took Extra Time, But Cowboys Get Win Over Drake

December 3, 2017

It took two overtime periods for the Wyoming Cowboys to gain their sixth win of the season as the Pokes defeated Drake 96-89 Saturday at the Double A in Laramie.

Alan Henrdon led Wyoming (6-2) with a career high 32 points and 10 rebounds.  Justin James added 24 points with Hayden Dalton chipping in with 17 points and 14 rebounds.  Drake (4-3) was led by Reed Timmer with 28 points.

The game was tied at 75-75 at the end of regulation,  82-82 after the first overtime period before Wyoming pulled out the win by out scoring Drake 14-7 in the third second overtime period.

The Pokes will hit the road for their Wednesday game at South Carolina (6-2).  Last year the Gamecocks played in the NCAA Final Four.

 

