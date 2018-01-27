Top Wolves and Tigers Swim Results From Friday’s Campbell County Pre-Invitational

Both the Green River and Rock Springs boys swim teams competed yesterday at the Campbell County Pre-Invitation Meet in Gillette. Today both teams will compete in the Campbell County Invitational Swim Meet.

Here are the top local results from Friday’s Campbell County Pre-Invitational Meet:

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay:

2nd Green River ‘A’ (Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffatt, James King, Dean Lyon)

9th Green River ‘B’ (Ty Sturlaugson, Logan Johnson, Jason Richmond, Jake Probst)

16th Green River ‘C’ (John Clark, Sam Quick, Trevor Moser, Devin Ratliff)

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

5th Lane Hutchison (Green River)

16th Anthony Erramouspe (Rock Springs)

19th Araya Finley (Green River)

Boys 200 Yard IM

10th Dade Lucero (Green River)

13th Sam Quick (Green River)

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

3rd James King (Green River)

14th Gabe Davis (Green River)

17th Jason Richmond (Green River)

18th Ethan Moffatt (Green River)

Boys 1 Meter Diving

6th Coleton Spalding (Green River)

12th Miles Moffatt (Green River)

13th Alex Grajada (Green River)

18th Dalton Howard (Green River)

19th Zach Moss (Green River)

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

3rd Logan Johnson (Green River)

4th Trevor Moser (Green River)

9th Lane Hutchison (Green River)

13th John Clark (Green River)

14th Anthony Erramouspe (Rock Springs)

15th Dade Lucero (Green River)

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

2nd Michael Richmond (Green River)

4th James King (Green River)

7th Dean Lyon (Green River)

11th James Richmond (Green River)

17th Gabe Davis (Green River)

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

3rd James Spicer (Rock Springs)

14th Trevor Moser (Green River)

20th Dylan Strange (Green River)

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

7th Green River ‘A’ (Gabe Davis, Ethan Moffatt, Jason Richmond, Lane Hutchison)

9th Rock Springs ‘A’ (Ron DeFauw, Anthony Erramouspe, Talon Thomas, James Spicer)

17th Green River ‘B’ (Logan Johnson, Araya Finley, Dade Lucero, Jake Probst)

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1st Michael Richmond (Green River)

2nd Ron DeFauw (Rock Springs)

9th John Clark (Green River)

10th Sam Quick (Green River)

11th Ty Sturlaugson (Green River)

14th Ethan Moffatt (Green River)

20th Devin Ratliff (Green River)

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

8th Dean Lyon (Green River)

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3rd Green River ‘A’ (Dean Lyon, Lane Hutchison, James King, Michael Richmond)

5th Rock Springs ‘A’ (Ron DeFauw, James Spicer, Anthony Erramouspe, Trevor Lansberry)

11th Green River ‘B’ (Logan Johnson, Sam Quick, John Clark, Gabe Davis)

16th Green River ‘C’ (Dade Lucero, Ty Sturlaugson, Levi Westburg, Devin Ratliff)

19th Green River ‘D’ (Dylan Strange, Trevor Moser, Brady Eckelberry, Brody Belcher)