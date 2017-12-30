Top Wolves And Tigers Swim Results From Friday’s Laramie Pre-Invite

Both the Green River and Rock Springs boys swim teams competed yesterday at the Laramie Pre-Invitation Meet at Laramie High School. Today both teams will compete in the Laramie Invitational Swim Meet.

Here are the top local results from Friday’s Laramie Pre-Invitational Meet:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1ST Green River (Richmond, Moffatt, King, Hutchison), 10th Rock Springs (DeFauw, Thomas, Spicer, Erramouspe)

200 Yard Free: 6th Jason Richmond (GR), 28th Jeran Spicer (RS)

200 Yard IM: 18th Dae Lucero (GR), 25 Trevor Lansberry (RS)

50 Yard Free: 2nd James King (GR), 3rd Michael Richmond (GR), 12th Ron DeFauw (RS)

Boys I Meter Diving: 5th Coleton Spalding (GR), 20th Andy Stocks (RS)

100 Yard Fly: 8th Lane Hutchinson (GR), Anthony Erramouspe (RS)

100 Yard Free: 2nd Michael Richmond (GR), Ron DeFauw (RS)

500 Yard Free: 2nd James King (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay: 3rd Green River (Hutchinson, Lyon, King, Richmond), 8th Rock Springs (DeFauw, Erramouspe, Thomas, Spicer)

100 Yard Back: 4th Jason Richmond (GR), 23rd Earl Asper (RS)

100 Yard Breast: 10th Lane Hutchinson (GR), 26th Lane Thomas (RS)

400 Yard Free Relay: 8th Green River (Lyon, Richmond, Kraft, Moffatt), 16th Rock Springs (Searle, Lansberry, Whittman, Smith)