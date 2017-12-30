Latest

Top Wolves And Tigers Swim Results From Friday’s Laramie Pre-Invite

TOPICS:

December 30, 2017

Both the Green River and Rock Springs boys swim teams competed yesterday at the Laramie Pre-Invitation Meet at Laramie High School.  Today both teams will compete in the Laramie Invitational Swim Meet.

Memorial Hospital Sleeping

Here are the top local results from Friday’s Laramie Pre-Invitational Meet:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1ST Green River (Richmond, Moffatt, King, Hutchison), 10th Rock Springs (DeFauw,  Thomas, Spicer, Erramouspe)

200 Yard Free: 6th Jason Richmond (GR), 28th Jeran Spicer (RS)

200 Yard IM: 18th Dae Lucero (GR), 25 Trevor Lansberry (RS)

50 Yard Free: 2nd James King (GR), 3rd Michael Richmond (GR),  12th Ron DeFauw (RS)

Boys I Meter Diving: 5th Coleton Spalding (GR), 20th Andy Stocks (RS)

100 Yard Fly: 8th Lane Hutchinson (GR), Anthony Erramouspe (RS)

100 Yard Free: 2nd Michael Richmond (GR), Ron DeFauw (RS)

500 Yard Free: 2nd James King (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay: 3rd Green River (Hutchinson, Lyon, King, Richmond), 8th Rock Springs (DeFauw, Erramouspe, Thomas, Spicer)

100 Yard Back: 4th Jason  Richmond (GR), 23rd Earl Asper (RS)

100 Yard Breast: 10th Lane Hutchinson (GR), 26th Lane Thomas (RS)

400 Yard Free Relay: 8th Green River (Lyon, Richmond, Kraft, Moffatt), 16th Rock Springs (Searle, Lansberry, Whittman, Smith)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Top Wolves And Tigers Swim Results From Friday’s Laramie Pre-Invite"

Leave a Reply