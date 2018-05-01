Top Wyoming Cowboy Athletic Accomplishments Of Year Honored

Laramie, WY – The University of Wyoming Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted the third annual WESPYS on last Saturday evening at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event honored great team and individual accomplishments by Cowboys and Cowgirls from the past year.

Jackie McBride, of volleyball, and Nico Evans, of football, served as emcees for the event. McBride served as one of the emcees for the second-straight year. An estimated crowd of 275 student-athletes, administrators and coaches were in attendance, the largest in the event’s history.

Awards were presented in 22 categories from: female and male student-athletes of the year (based on academic performance); to male and female athletes of the year; to the team excellence awards; to the leadership award.

2018 WESPYS Award Winners:

Female Athlete of the Year – Liv Roberts (Women’s Basketball)

Male Athlete of the Year – Bryce Meredith (Wrestling)

Female Student-Athlete of the Year (Based on Student-Athlete Who Has Excelled in the classroom while balancing athletics.) – Clara Tapia (Women’s Basketball)

Male Student-Athlete of the Year (Based on Student-Athlete Who Has Excelled in the classroom while balancing athletics.) – Nick Smith (Football)

Senior Excellence Award – Bryce Meredith (Wrestling)

Female Rookie of the Year – Jackie McBride (Volleyball)

Male Rookie of the Year – Montorie Bridges (Wrestling)

WESPY – Worthy Moment of the Year – Bryce Meredith – Defeating No. 1 Dean Heil at Storey Gymnasium in Cheyenne

Team Academic Excellence Award (Highest Team Grade-Point Average) – Women’s Basketball

Best Moment – Men’s swimming and diving winning the Western Athletic Conference Championship

Best Dressed – Jackie McBride (Women’s Volleyball), Mike Cotterman (Director of Sports Performance for Olympic Sports)

Cowgirl Tough Award (Presented by the UW Sports Performance Department) – Liv Roberts (Women’s Basketball), Emily Lewis (Women’s Volleyball), Alyssa Murray (Women’s Soccer) and Karla Contreras (Women’s Swimming and Diving)

Cowboy Tough Award (Presented by the UW Sports Performance Department) – Kyle White (Men’s Swimming and Diving), Archie Colgan (Wrestling), Adam Pilapil (Football), James Price (Football) and John Murdock (Men’s Golf)

Brother and Sister Team Awards – Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

Comeback Athlete of the Year – Liv Roberts (Women’s Basketball)

Ethical Leadership Award: Presented by UW Athletics Department – Janet Constantinides former Faculty Athletic Representative and Interim Athletics Director

Team Community Service, Leadership and Excellence Award – Wrestling

Best Action Shot of the Year – Men’s Swimming

Most Likely to Go Pro – Josh Allen (Football)

Record-Breaking Performance – Ja’La Henderson (Women’s Track and Field)

Head Coach of the Year – Mark Branch, Wrestling

Assistant Coach of the Year – Scottie Hazelton, Football