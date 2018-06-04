Touch a Truck Set For Saturday, June 9th

The 7th Annual “Touch-a-Truck” event in Rock Springs is set for Saturday, June 9, 2018.

During the event, commercial and industrial vehicles from a wide range of companies, organizations, and agencies will be available for viewing.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10th at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot. The event, organized by Civic Center Programs, is free and open to the public.

Organizations contributing to Touch-a-Truck include:

Rock Springs Police Dept.

Rock Springs Streets Dept.

Rock Springs Fire Dept.

Rock Springs Animal Control

Rock Springs Waste Dept.

Fullmer Trucking

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Green River Fire Department

Green River Police Department.

Sweetwater Medics

Sunroc, Inc.

Sweetwater County School District # 1

BLM Wildland Fire Operations

Rocky Mountain Powersports

Tire Den

Homax

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Sweetwater County Fire Dept.

Honnen Equipment

John Bunning Transfer

Wyoming Casing

Wyoming Game & Fish

Wyoming Highway Department

Great Divide Chemical

Wyoming Waste Systems

Airgas

U.S. Army Recruiter

First Choice Ford

Macy’s Truck Repair

Southern Wyoming Towing

Stauffers Towing

Fremont Motors

Morgan Valley Polaris

Schlumberger

Sweetwater County Bomb Squad

Chuck & Bobby Larsen

Rocky Mountain Power

AC Egbert Water Service

WyoData Services, Inc. – Bring paper for shredding