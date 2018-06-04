Latest

Touch a Truck Set For Saturday, June 9th

June 4, 2018

City of Rock Springs

The 7th Annual “Touch-a-Truck” event in Rock Springs is set for Saturday, June 9, 2018.

During the event, commercial and industrial vehicles from a wide range of companies, organizations, and agencies will be available for viewing.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10th at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot. The event, organized by Civic Center Programs, is free and open to the public.

Organizations contributing to Touch-a-Truck include:

  • Rock Springs Police Dept.
  • Rock Springs Streets Dept.
  • Rock Springs Fire Dept.
  • Rock Springs Animal Control
  • Rock Springs Waste Dept.
  • Fullmer Trucking
  • Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
  • Green River Fire Department
  • Green River Police Department.
  • Sweetwater Medics
  • Sunroc, Inc.
  • Sweetwater County School District # 1
  • BLM Wildland Fire Operations
  • Rocky Mountain Powersports
  • Tire Den
  • Homax
  • Sweetwater County Fire District #1
  • Sweetwater County Fire Dept.
  • Honnen Equipment
  • John Bunning Transfer
  • Wyoming Casing
  • Wyoming Game & Fish
  • Wyoming Highway Department
  • Great Divide Chemical
  • Wyoming Waste Systems
  • Airgas
  • U.S. Army Recruiter
  • First Choice Ford
  • Macy’s Truck Repair
  • Southern Wyoming Towing
  • Stauffers Towing
  • Fremont Motors
  • Morgan Valley Polaris
  • Schlumberger
  • Sweetwater County Bomb Squad
  • Chuck & Bobby Larsen
  • Rocky Mountain Power
  • AC Egbert Water Service
  • WyoData Services, Inc. – Bring paper for shredding
