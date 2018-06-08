Touch-A-Truck Today

The 7th Annual “Touch-a-Truck” event in Rock Springs is set for today, June 9, 2018.
During the event, commercial and industrial vehicles from a wide range of companies, organizations, and agencies will be available for viewing.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot. The event, organized by Civic Center Programs, is free and open to the public.
Organizations contributing to Touch-a-Truck include:
- Rock Springs Police Dept.
- Rock Springs Streets Dept.
- Rock Springs Fire Dept.
- Rock Springs Animal Control
- Rock Springs Waste Dept.
- Fullmer Trucking
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
- Green River Fire Department
- Green River Police Department.
- Sweetwater Medics
- Sunroc, Inc.
- Sweetwater County School District # 1
- BLM Wildland Fire Operations
- Rocky Mountain Powersports
- Tire Den
- Homax
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1
- Sweetwater County Fire Dept.
- Honnen Equipment
- John Bunning Transfer
- Wyoming Casing
- Wyoming Game & Fish
- Wyoming Highway Department
- Great Divide Chemical
- Wyoming Waste Systems
- Airgas
- U.S. Army Recruiter
- First Choice Ford
- Macy’s Truck Repair
- Southern Wyoming Towing
- Stauffers Towing
- Fremont Motors
- Morgan Valley Polaris
- Schlumberger
- Sweetwater County Bomb Squad
- Chuck & Bobby Larsen
- Rocky Mountain Power
- AC Egbert Water Service
- WyoData Services, Inc. – Bring paper for shredding
