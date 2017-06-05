Touch-a-Truck Set for Saturday

The 6th Annual “Touch-a-Truck” event in Rock Springs is set for Saturday, June 10, 2017.

During the event, commercial and industrial vehicles from a wide range of companies, organizations, and agencies will be available for viewing.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10th at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot. The event, organized by Civic Center Programs, is free and open to the public.

Organizations contributing to Touch-a-Truck include:

Rock Springs Police Dept.

Rock Springs Streets Dept.

Rock Springs Fire Dept.

Rock Springs Animal Control

Rock Springs Waste Dept.

Fullmer Trucking

Questar

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Green River Fire Department

Green River Police Department.

Sweetwater Medics

Sunroc, Inc.

Sweetwater County School District # 1

Killer “B” Trucking

BLM Wildland Fire Operations

Rocky Mountain Powersports

Tire Den

Homax

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

Sweetwater County Fire Dept.

Honnen Equipment

Pacific Steel & Recycling

John Bunning Transfer

Wyoming Casing

Wyoming Game & Fish

Wyoming Highway Department

Great Divide Chemical

Wyoming Waste Systems

Airgas

Rock Springs Honda-Toyota

First Choice Ford

Marshall Truck Repair

Macy’s Truck Repair

Stauffers Towing

Morgan Valley Polaris

Sweetwater County Bomb Squad

Chuck & Bobby Larsen

Sweetwater Co. Airport

Rocky Mountain Power

AC Egbert Water Service

Ray Lovato Recycling Center – Bring cardboard for recycling