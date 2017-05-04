Tour de Wish Rock Springs To Benefit Make-A-Wish® Wyoming

Rock Springs High School will host a 5K bike/run/walk event this month to raise funds for .

The second Tour de Wish Rock Springs will take place May 13 at 8 a.m. beginning at the high school. Registration for the event is now open at www.wyoming.wish.org.

Cost to participate is $15 for early registrants or $20 for day-of registration. Children 10 years of age and younger can participate for only $5.

This is the third year Make-A-Wish Wyoming has partnered with communities around the state to hold Tour de Wish events and the first year in the Rock Springs community. The Tour de Wish series was inspired by the first Wyoming wish granted in 1985 to 10-year-old Brian of Gillette who wished to have a BMX bike. Brian’s wish was not only the first wish granted by Make-A-Wish Wyoming, but it began a legacy of serving children battling life-threatening conditions across the state for decades to come.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming currently has 2 pending wishes in the Rock Springs area and 41 pending wishes statewide.

Other communities hosting Tour de Wish events this summer include:

Rock Springs, May 13

Lander, June 3

Casper, June 10

Thermopolis, June 24

Cheyenne, Aug. 12

Laramie, Sep. 30

More information about each event in the series can be found at www.wyoming.wish.org. For questions about Tour de Wish Rock Springs, contact Tess Kersenbrock at 307-234-9474.

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. To be eligible for a wish, a child must be between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 years old and have a life-threatening illness that is defined as progressive, degenerative or malignant.