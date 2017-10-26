“Town Of The Living Dead” Haunted House At RSHS Theater

The Rock Springs High School Theater program will once again haunt the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser.
The “Town of the Living Dead” haunted house begins today (October 26th) and will run during the following times:
- October 26th: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- October 27th: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- October 28th: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- October 29th: closed
- October 30th: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- October 31st: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
The haunted house is open to the community with admission of $5 per person. For an extra $3, people can enjoy an interactive zombie laser tag experience (Thursday through Saturday only).
The event is held in the RSHS Theater and is operated by students in the Rock Springs High School Theater program.
Proceeds benefit the Theater Department.
