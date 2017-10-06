“Town of The Living Dead” Haunted House At RSHS Theater

The Rock Springs High School Theater program will once again haunt the high school as part of their annual haunted house fundraiser.

The “Town of the Living Dead” haunted house begins on Thursday, October 26th and will run during the following times:

October 26 th : 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. October 27 th : 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. October 28 th : 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. October 29 th : closed

: closed October 30 th : 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. October 31st: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The haunted house is open to the community with admission of $5 per person.

The event is held in the RSHS Theater and is operated by students in the Rock Springs High School Theater program.

Proceeds benefit the Theater Department.