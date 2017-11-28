Traffic Stop Leads To Major Marijuana Seizure

What started out as a traffic ticket escalated to felony drug charges for a Georgia man over the weekend.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said a county deputy and his canine partner stopped an Infiniti QX70 with California license plates on Interstate 80 near mile marker 107 Sunday afternoon for speeding. The driver and sole occupant was identified as Oanh Trong Luong, 56, of Sugar Hill, Georgia.

The stop led to a search of Luong’s vehicle and the discovery of 37 triple-vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that weighed just under 112 pounds. Officials said the street value of the seizure is well over half a million dollars.

Luong was arrested for felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs, where he remains pending an initial appearance in Circuit Court.

Lowell said the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has adopted a policy of not identifying its dog handlers and their K9 partners by name in the media in drug seizure cases due to nationwide incidences of threats against law enforcement officers and their dogs involved in such cases.