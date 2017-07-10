Traffic To Switch Sides on Elk and Dewar

Traffic on Elk Street and Dewar Drive will switch sides this week as construction continues on two of Rock Springs’ most heavily traveled roads.

On Dewar Drive, crews have finished paving the westbound lane and road striping is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow. Crews are planning to switch traffic onto the new pavement on Wednesday morning and plan to begin milling in the eastbound lane by the end of the week.

“Drivers need to pay attention as select approaches along the eastbound lane between Winston Dr. and the Belt Loop will be closed during paving operations,” Patrick Amole said.

On Elk Street, WYDOT will pave the northbound lane this week. Crews will also be striping and then switching traffic to the new pavement by the end of the week.



“We ask that local businesses bear with us. We are trying to get approaches open as quickly as possible, while allowing the new asphalt to cool to the required temperatures,” WYDOT Project Engineer Patrick Amole said.

WYDOT strongly recommends that any kind of trailer traffic avoid the area if possible and local drivers and commuters should find alternative routes through work areas and adjust their schedules accordingly. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.