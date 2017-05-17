Trails Day 2017 On June 3rd

Trails Day will take place in Green River on June 3, 2017.

The event is hosted by Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association (SMBA) and the Green River Chamber of Commerce and provides opportunities for bicyclists of all skill levels.

Participants are invited to FMC Park at 8:30 a.m. for a free pancake breakfast followed by trail rides. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced trails are available.

There will also be a night ride on Friday, June 2nd at 8 p.m. Participants in the night ride are asked to meet at the Wilkins Peak Bike Trail head.

Raffle, giveaways, and lunch begin after the morning ride.

The raffle is for a Trek Fuel X5 with full suspension. Raffle tickets are priced at $20 and are for sale now.

Visit grchamber.com or call the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 for more information.