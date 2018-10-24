Trap Release Workshop Tomorrow Night In Rock Springs

A workshop in Rock Springs will teach pet owners how to remove their pets from a trap or snare.

The trap release workshop is set for tomorrow night at 6:30 pm at Western Wyoming Community College.

The workshop, hosted by the non-profit group Wyoming Untrapped, will provide hands on experience with traps and snares in a controlled environment. The event is free and open to people of all ages.

Dave Pauli, Senior Advisor of Wildlife Response and Policy for the Humane Society of the United States, will demonstrate how to release pets from a variety of traps. This includes using specific tools and improvised items such as dog leashes.

The workshop will also include information on how to identify M-44 cyanide device traps. In Wyoming, M-44’s can be placed by government trappers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture or by private trappers who have taken a training course and have passed a written examination.