Trey Woods Leaving Wyoming Football Program

Laramie, WY. (Oct. 11, 2018) – University of Wyoming sophomore football student-athlete Trey Woods is leaving the Wyoming Football program. Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed Woods decision to leave the program on Thursday.

“We wish Trey (Woods) all the best in his future and we appreciate his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons,” Bohl said.

A sophomore from North Bend, OR. Woods was moved to defensive end from running back this fall and had one sack in the season opener at New Mexico State. He did not play in any other games this season. As a freshman in 2017 Woods was Wyoming’s leading rusher with 493 yards.