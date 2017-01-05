Trial Continued For Former GR Police Officer Charged In 2009 Toddler Death

The trial has been continued for a former Green River Police Officer who has been charged in the death of a two-year-old boy in 2009.

Jacob Rollen Anglesey, 35 of Green River, is set to go to trial on September 11, 2017 in order to provide his defense more time to review the evidence. The trial was previously set to begin in February.

Anglesey faces a charge of Murder in the First Degree for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen in March of 2009. Allen died after suffering a head injury while in Anglesey’s care.

Since 2009, the case remained open with Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. In 2015, DCI Agents presented their findings and expert reports to Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe. The investigation presented alleged inconsistent statements from Anglesey as to the cause of Allen’s injuries, and the medical exam report. Also included were medical reports citing the injuries to Allen were caused by non-accidental trauma.

The Sweetwater County Attorney’s office presented the investigation to the grand jury which indicted Anglesey on Murder in the First Degree. He was arrested on February 10, 2016.

On March 15, 2016 the state filed a notice that they do not intend to seek the death penalty. Because of this, Anglesey faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.