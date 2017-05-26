Trial Continued For Man Accused In Quality Inn Stabbing

The trial has again been continued for a Utah man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack at a Rock Springs motel last year.

The trial for 19-year-old Bradley Ross Fairbourn, of Draper, Utah, has been continued to allow the defense time to review a DNA evaluation which the Wyoming State Crime Lab recently began implementing.

The State Crime Lab began utilizing Probabilistic Genotyping within the last year when evaluating DNA containing a mixture from more than one person. Because the technique is new to Wyoming, the court is allowing time for the defense to review how this method works.

The trial was originally slated to begin in January and was first continued to begin in June of 2017. A new date for the trial has not yet been set.

In August, Fairbourn pleaded not guilty to charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

Fairbourn is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016.

If convicted, Fairbourn faces possible punishments of life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge. In September, the State said they did not intend to seek the death penalty in the case.