Trial Continued For Man Accused In Quality Inn Stabbing

The trial has been continued for a Utah man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack at a Rock Springs motel in June.

The trial for 19-year-old Bradley Ross Fairbourn, of Draper, Utah, has been continued until June 12, 2017. District Court Judge Rick Lavery made the decision today to continue the trial, which was originally set to begin this month.

The continuance was granted because information from the state crime lab was not received until fairly recently, leaving the defense little time to review the evidence.

In August, Fairbourn pleaded not guilty to charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

Fairbourn is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016.

If convicted, Fairbourn faces possible punishments of life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge. In September, the State said they did not intend to seek the death penalty in the case.