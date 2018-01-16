Trial Date Set For Utah Man Charged In Stabbing

A man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a stabbing in Rock Springs is set to go to trial.

Bradley Ross Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah, is set to move forward for a two-week trial beginning February 5, 2018. A recent mental evaluation determined that Fairbourn is competent to stand trial.

Fairbourn faces charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He is accused of killing 29-year-old Naisha Rae Story and attempting to kill Linda Mara Natalia Arce at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs on June 23, 2016.

If convicted, Fairbourn faces possible punishments of life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge.

The State is not seeking the death penalty.

