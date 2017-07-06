Trish Ellifritz Named URA June Volunteer of the Month

Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their June Volunteer of the Month – Trish Ellifritz.

Trish was born in Rock Springs and raised in Bridger Valley. After high school she went to work for Mountain Fuel/Questar and has been there going on 35 years.

Trish was instrumental in this year’s Rods & Rails Car Show. “I have always been a ‘car gal’ so I was excited when asked to be a part of the team for the Rods & Rails Car Show,” she said.

“This gave me an inside look as to what goes into making the show a success. The URA does a great job with this show and in general with all their projects. I am so excited to see downtown Rock Springs come alive again! Hats off to the URA ~ Great Job,” Trish added.

Trish has been part of the volunteer team at Questar as long as she can remember. She enjoys all of their community volunteer projects.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com