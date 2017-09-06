Trump administration announces plan to end DACA, suggests Dreamers prepare to leave country

(Via ABC News)

The Trump administration is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and will phase it out over the next six months, leaving the fates of Dreamers in the hands of Congress and portraying the action as one made in order to follow the rule of law.

“To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest. We cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said at the Department of Justice, announcing the administration’s decision Tuesday. He did not take any questions.

The Justice Department recommended to the Department of Homeland Security and the White House that the DHS should begin “an orderly lawful wind down, including the cancellation of the memo that authorized this program,” according to Sessions.

“This administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not taken lightly. The Department of Justice has carefully evaluated the program’s constitutionality and determined it conflicts with our existing immigration laws,” Elaine Duke, the acting homeland security secretary, said in a press release.

The program, initiated under former President Barack Obama in 2012, allowed individuals who entered the U.S. prior to their 16th birthdays to register to remain in the country, provided they pay a fee and meet certain requirements related to their education and criminal record.

Since the program’s initiation, nearly 800,000 unauthorized immigrants who came to the United States as children have been granted protection from deportation under DACA.

As ABC News first reported, the new policy will stop accepting new applications for legal status dated after September 5.

The White House says it’s now up to Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform before DACA expires. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t mention DACA when welcoming the Senate back from their recess, but other lawmakers are already weighing in.

Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said they would be supporting the bipartisan DREAM Act once again, a bill first proposed in 2001, which never passed. Graham had a message to those in the Republican Party who vote no: “I respect it, I respect your decision but let’s have a healthy debate: Make the case that these kids don’t belong here.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will lead a press event Wednesday with House and Senate Democrats to urge Congressional Republicans to stand up to President Trump’s decision by bringing the DREAM Act for a vote on the House and Senate Floor.

Talking points distributed by the Trump administration on Tuesday urge Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to “prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States” — even as the president and the White House are pushing Congress for a legislative solution to immigration reform.

The missive comes in a document obtained by ABC News that was provided to members of Congress.

“The Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States — including proactively seeking travel documentation — or to apply for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible,” the document reads.

Two congressional sources and one administration official confirmed the authenticity of the document, titled “Talking Points — DACA Rescission.”

The White House said earlier Tuesday that so-called DREAMers are “not a targeted priority” of immigration officials.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders would not definitively answer when asked on Tuesday if those protected by the policy could face deportation after the six month phase-out period.

Protesters took to the streets in a number of cities including Washington, D.C.; Austin; Chicago; Detroit; Minneapolis; San Francisco; Los Angeles; and New York where dozens were arrested in a protest at Trump Tower. The mayors of New York and San Francisco said they will actively fight the decision, ordering their police forces to not ask about immigration status, and saying they will continue to be sanctuary cities for DREAMers.