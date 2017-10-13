Trunk Or Treat Green River Tomorrow

The Green River Urban Renewal Agency is once again hosting “Trunk or Treat” this Saturday, October 14th. The event will take place on East Flaming Gorge Way and Clock Tower Plaza starting at 11:00 am.

Trunk or Treat is a free, safe trick-or-treating event for children. Local businesses are invited to participate by dressing up, decorating the trunk of their vehicle, and passing out candy. There are also several fun games and a costume contest. Transformation Face Painting will be on site painting faces for a fee of $5 as well as a photo booth.

For more information contact Jennie at 307-872-6141.