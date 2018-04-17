Tuesday, April 17th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.