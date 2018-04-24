Tuesday, April 24th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.