Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Be the first to comment on "Tuesday, July 3rd Sweetwater County Weather"