Tuesday, July 3rd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.