Tuesday, June 19th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.