Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Scattered showers before 1 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Be the first to comment on "Tuesday, June 19th Sweetwater County Weather"