Tuesday, June 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.