Tuesday, March 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.