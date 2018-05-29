Tuesday, May 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Tuesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.