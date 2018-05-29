Tuesday, May 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Tuesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night –
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
