Tuesday, May 8th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.