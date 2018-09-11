Tuesday, September 11th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
