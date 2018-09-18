Tuesday, September 18th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Widespread smoke after 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.