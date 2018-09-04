Tuesday, September 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.