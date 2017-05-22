Tunnel Work Underway This Week

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be cleaning and sweeping the Green River tunnels this week starting tomorrow, May 23. Work will begin on the eastbound tunnel and move to the westbound tunnel upon completion. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the duration of the work zone. Speeds will also be reduced to 45 miles per hour while crews are working in the tunnels.

In addition to the lane reductions, the Green River eastbound on-ramp at exit 89 (west side of Green River) will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents and travelers will be able to exit off the interstate at the 89, but will not be able to enter the interstate at that location for the duration of the maintenance. However, motorists and commuters are able to enter the interstate at exit 91 on the east end of Green River.

“With the lane reductions at the tunnel during that time, vehicles entering the interstate at the 89 on-ramp are forced to accelerate and merge into a single lane in too short of a distance, which can cause unsafe driving conditions and could be dangerous for the driver, other motorists and WYDOT maintenance crews,” said Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist.

Variable message boards and overhead signs will be used to notify the traveling public of the lane closures, speed reductions and the closure of the on-ramp.

WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.