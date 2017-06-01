Twin Fawns Collared for D.E.E.R Project

The Deer Elk Ecology Research PhD Project collared their first two fawns of the season last week—a set of twins.

One buck and one doe were born and collared on May 25, 2017. More fawns have been captured and collared since that date.

The doe weighted in at 7.7 pounds (3.5 kilograms), and the buck weighed in at 9.1 pounds (4.1 kilograms).

The birth of fawns collared by the D.E.E.R Project has started about two weeks earlier than last year.

Information and photo provided by Muley Fanatic Foundation.