Two Arrested in Rock Springs Following Pursuit

Two Rock Springs teens are in custody as the result of a disturbance, a burglary, a car theft, and a pursuit, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said this afternoon.

Lowell said that on Monday evening around 6:00 p.m., Sheriff’s Office Corporal Jeff Sheaman monitored a radio report of a disturbance – possibly a fight – at the Life Skills Wyoming residential house on Frontier Drive in Rock Springs and proceeded there to assist the Rock Springs Police Department.

While en route, Sheaman continued to monitor radio reports concerning the disturbance. It was reported that two men had left the residence in a maroon Toyota Yaris with Wyoming license plates. Sheaman spotted the car not far from the residence and attempted to stop it, but the driver, subsequently identified as 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Negus, and his passenger, Isaiah Tyler Gentry, also 18, both residents of the Life Skills Wyoming house, fled in the maroon Toyota, which was a Life Skills company vehicle.

A pursuit ensued. Sheaman observed the Toyota, which accelerated to 60 miles per hour at times, run several stop signs along streets in southern Rock Springs. Corporal Steve Powell joined the pursuit. The Toyota stopped abruptly at the intersection McKinley and Marchant and both men were arrested.

No one was hurt during the course of the pursuit, and no vehicles sustained any damage.

Statements from Negus, Gentry, and others indicate that Negus had a conflict earlier with a Life Skills employee that became an altercation. Negus and Gentry said they wished to take the residence’s car and leave, but the keys were kept in a locked upstairs office. Gentry said he accessed the office’s second story by climbing up a “narrow metal frame” on the exterior wall and entering through a window. Inside, he obtained the vehicle’s keys and the pair left.

Gentry is charged with Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Negus faces charges of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, and Driver’s License Required.

Lowell said an initial appearance for the two has been scheduled for tomorrow in Circuit Court in Rock Springs.