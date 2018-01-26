Two Charged in Felony Marijuana Case

On January 25, 2018, Detectives from the Rock Springs Police Departments’ Street Crimes Unit along with uniformed Officers executed a search warrant at 1221 Lowell Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Upon entry into the residence Detectives contacted several people including James Daniel Biesheuvel (36), and Janelle Marie Biesheuvel (32).

Detectives located felony amounts of marijuana inside the residence as well as evidence to suggest the distribution of marijuana.

James Biesheuvel and Janelle Biesheuvel were both placed under arrest for Possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana and Possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

The minor children inside the home were placed into protective custody with the Department of Family Services.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.