Two Charged In Railroad Death Near Wamsutter

Two people have been charged in the death of a transient east of Wamsutter on August 18th.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, a body was located by Union Pacific railroad personnel around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19th. The man was identified was Eric Barrett, 26, of Royal, Arkansas. Barrett had suffered fatal trauma as a result of a fall off of a train.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Dennis Morley, 38, of Hood River, Oregon, and Ashley Chandler, 29, or Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, were contacted near Diamondville by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office when they were reported to be trespassing on railroad property. Subsequent investigation determined that Morley and Chandler were traveling with Barrett at the time he fell from the train.

On August 21st Morley and Chandler were located in Salt Lake City, Utah by Utah Transit Authority Police based on information developed by Sweetwater County detectives. During interviews with UTA Police, Chandler and Morley admitted to traveling with Barrett, but claimed that they had fallen asleep on the train, and only knew that Barrett was gone when they woke up.

On August 24th investigators developed additional information through both Morley and Chandler regarding the investigation, when both individuals contacted law enforcement in Denton County, Texas and Hot Springs, Arkansas. Morley and Chandler both admitted that Morley had pushed Barrett from the train as it was traveling during an altercation. In the aftermath, Chandler discarded evidence linking her and Morley to Barrett prior to being contacted by Lincoln County law enforcement.

Morley was taken into custody in Denton County on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Chandler was taken into custody in Hot Springs on a charge of accessory after the fact. Formal charges were filed against Morley and Chandler on Friday in the Rock Springs Circuit Court. If convicted, Morley faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Chandler faces a maximum of 3 years in prison and a fine of $3,000. Morley and Chandler are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Arrangements are being made to extradite Morley and Chandler back to Wyoming to face the charges.

Sheriff Lowell credits excellent cooperation between the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Utah Transit Authority Police Department, Hot Springs Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for the successful resolution to this investigation.