Two Cowboy Wrestlers Win Second Round Matches AT NCAA Championships

Two of the four Wyoming Cowboys wrestling at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio won their second round matches tonight.

133 pound Montorie Bridges defeated Dennis Gustafson of Virgina Tech by 4-1 decision. At 141 pounds, Bryce Meredith took a 15-9 decision over Vincent Turk of Iowa.

157 pounder Archie Colgan lost a tie breaker to Tyler Berger of Nebraska and Branson Ashworth at 165 was defeated by decision, 3-1 to Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State.