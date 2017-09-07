Two-Day Closure Scheduled For Unpaved Portion Of Moose-Wilson Road

MOOSE, WY-To accommodate a dust abatement application, a brief travel closure will be in place for about 48 hours, beginning 4 a.m. Tuesday, September 12 on the unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park. The road will reopen by 8 a.m. Thursday, September 14. On Wednesday, September 13, travelers on the northern segment of the road will encounter delays of up to 30 minutes to accommodate repairs to a short stretch of flooded road.

Motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route on September 12 through 14 as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming. This is the third and final scheduled dust abatement treatment of the 2017 season.



For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve or Death Canyon Trailhead, access will be possible by heading south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center. For those wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve or Death Canyon Trailhead, access will be possible by heading south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.

In addition, a short stretch of the Moose-Wilson Road between the Sawmill Ponds Overlook and Death Canyon Road Junction has experienced groundwater flooding for much of the 2017 summer. Since mid-August, that section has been restricted to one-lane of alternating traffic. Park road crews will work to remedy the issue and restore two lanes of travel on September 13. The delays will impact visitors to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Death Canyon Trailhead.

Electronic signs will be placed on Wyoming Highway 390 to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closure. For travelers heading south to Teton Village from the Moose area, signs will also be placed near the junction of the Teton Park Road.

The product used for dust abatement is a slurry of magnesium chloride-the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole. This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles. Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.

Roadwork schedules may change, or be delayed, due to weather conditions, equipment malfunction, or other extenuating circumstances.