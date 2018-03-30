Two Free Training Opportunities in Sweetwater County

Two free training opportunities will be offered in Sweetwater County in the coming months.

Both courses are presented by Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TEEX.

Below is information on the free opportunities.

MGT 319 – Medical Countermeasures: Point of Dispensing (POD), Planning, and Response

May 23-24, 2018 – 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

1200 College Dr., Rock Springs, WY

Please register at – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medical-countermeasures-pod-planning-and-response-mgt-319-teex-delivery-tickets-44674503643?aff=ehomecard

PODs are a huge responsibility for the health care professionals, but this class is not only for the health care professionals but also for those that may be willing to assist the healthcare professionals with a POD during an emergency.

MGT-312 Senior Officials Workshop For All-Hazards Preparedness

Friday, June 22nd, 2018 – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sweetwater County Justice Center

50140 B US Hwy 191 South

Rock Springs, WY

Please register at – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mgt-312-teex-senior-officials-workshop-for-all-hazards-preparedness-rock-springs-june-22-2018-tickets-43403597328?aff=ehomecard

This class is intended for elected and appointed senior officials but is also very beneficial for other executives and those who would work closely with them during an emergency. This class helps officials understand what is expected and required of them during an event. This class is also useful for anyone considering running for public office.