Two Juveniles Identified In Unlawful Entry Of Vehicles & Local Business In Sublette County

PINEDALE– The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls of unlawful entry into multiple vehicles and a local business.

On June 14, 2017, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office received reports of several vehicles being entered and items stolen from those vehicles, according to a release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office also received a report of a burglary of the Snowasis Snow Cone Stand.

At this time, two juveniles have been identified who are believed to be responsible for all of these events. Many of the items reported stolen have been recovered. Based upon interviews with the juveniles, the Sheriff’s Office believes there may be several more vehicles involved that have not yet been reported.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office asks for people in the area to check their vehicles and report any possible entries or stolen items.